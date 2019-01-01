Real Madrid don't need revolution to recover from dismal season, insists Carvajal

The Spanish giants are on course to end the season disappointingly but the defender does not think a dramatic overhaul of the squad is required

Dani Carvajal insists do not require a "revolution" to bounce back from their disappointing campaign.

Zinedine Zidane's side remain third in after a 1-1 draw with on Monday, 13 points adrift of leaders and four behind city rivals .

Los Blancos were surprisingly dumped out of the – a competition they have won for the last three seasons – in the last 16 by and exited the at the semi-final stage after defeat to Barca.

Zidane is expected to overhaul his squad ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, with Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos the two most high-profile players rumoured to be on their way.

However, Carvajal, who rated himself four out of 10 for this season, believes they can get back on track with some fine tuning.

"I'm not the one to decide that [who leaves]," he told reporters.

"Those who work on that should look at what the team needs and who from outside the club can help us.

"I do not think there needs to be a revolution. In recent years the team has not changed much and we have been European champions for 1,000 days."

One bright spot in Madrid's season has been the form of Karim Benzema, who has done his best to fill the goalscoring void left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to at the start of the campaign.

He took his La Liga tally to 18 goals against Leganes and Carvajal hailed him as Madrid's player of the season.

"I think he's having a fantastic season," he said.

"I congratulate him because he has practically scored goals all season and I think that if you have to value someone more positively, he has been the best of the team this year."

Madrid are in action again on Sunday when they host at the Santiago Bernabeu.