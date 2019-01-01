Real Madrid deal for Jovic denied by Eintracht Frankfurt

The striker has caught the eye of Europe's biggest clubs, but the Bundesliga outfit have denied claims a deal has been struck with the Liga giants

sporting director Fredi Bobic is adamant that the club have had no contact with over a potential transfer for Luka Jovic despite reports a deal has been agreed.

Media in had claimed that the two clubs had agreed a €60 million (£51m/$67m) deal for the 21-year-old, who has scored 26 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions this season.

Bobic, who said last month that a deal with Madrid is a "real possibility", has forcefully denied the most recent claims of a completed deal insisting there have been no discussions.

"There has been no contact with Real Madrid," Bobic told ESPN FC. "For once, I don't have to use a white lie, they really haven't been in touch yet. I know them very well."

Jovic has enjoyed a breakout campaign for Frankfurt this season, his second at the club after arriving on loan from last term.

Scoring nine times all competitions in 2017-18, Jovic has found the net 17 times in the this term, helping Frankfurt compete for a top-four place and football in 2019-20.

The reigning DFB-Pokal champions sit in fourth on 54 points and could extend their advantage to five points to fifth place with a victory over on Sunday with two matchdays remaining.

Frankfurt could also secure Champions League football next season by winning the – a feat still possible thanks to Jovic's nine goals in the competition this year helping them to reach the semi-finals.

Jovic found the back of the net to open the scoring in Thursday's first leg in against , though a Pedro equaliser secured a valuable 1-1 result and away goal for the visiting Blues.

The striker's goalscoring prowess this season has seen Frankfurt make his loan from Benfica permanent in April, but also had his name linked to many of Europe's top clubs.

Jovic has most recently been linked to Madrid, but also has been rumoured to be on the radar of their Liga rivals , as well as Premier League sides like Chelsea and .

He will aim to knock the Blues out of the Europa League on Thursday at Stamford Bridge and, if successful, look to lead Frankfurt to glory in the final in Baku against either or .