Real Madrid confirm passing of Zidane's brother

The La Liga club have confirmed the French coach is on leave after the passing of his brother Farid following a long-term illness

have confirmed coach Zinedine Zidane's brother Farid has died at the age of 54.

Zidane left the club's training camp in Montreal on Friday due to personal reasons, with Madrid announcing he was to be absent for an unspecified period.

His son Luca, a goalkeeper at Madrid now playing on loan at Racing Santander, also left received permission to depart training from his new club after receiving the news.

The Madrid squad held a minute's silence ahead of training on Saturday after being made aware of Farid's death, which followed a lengthy battle with illness.

Real Madrid confirmed Farid's passing on their website, with a statement announcing the minute of silence.

"All members of the Real Madrid first-team squad held a minute's silence ahead of training in Montreal following the passing of Farid Zidane, the brother of our coach, Zinedine Zidane," the statement read.

Zidane's assistant David Bettoni will be in charge of the first team until the head coach's return. Bettoni and Zidane are close friends, having first met when the pair were in the youth team together at French side Cannes.

Madrid are currently in their fourth day of training in Montreal on a pre-season training camp ahead of a number of matches in the United States.

Their first pre-season contest comes against on July 20 in Houston, Texas, in the International Champions Cup.

Next Los Blancos will face on July 23 in Landover, Maryland and close out their ICC schedule with a Madrid derby with Atletico at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 26.

The club open their 2019-20 schedule on August 17 away from home against Celta de Vigo.