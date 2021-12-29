Real Madrid confirm four players, including Vinicius Junior and Courtois, have tested positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have confirmed Vinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois are among four players to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga have also contracted the virus ahead of Madrid's return to La Liga action against Getafe on Sunday.

Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti will now have to make do without all four players at Coliseum Alfonso Perez as they begin a self-isolation period away from the club.

What's been said?

Madrid have confirmed the news in an official statement, which reads: "Real Madrid CF reports that our players Courtois, Valverde, Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. have tested positive for Covid-19."

How many other games will they miss?

Vinicius, Courtois, Valverde and Camavinga will also be unavailable for selection when Madrid take in a trip to Alcoyano for a Copa del Rey round of 32 tie on January 5.

The Blancos quartet could be eligible to return in time for the Liga clash with Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu three days later, but only if they post negative tests 24 hours before the contest.

Madrid's Covid-19 crisis

The latest coronavirus outbreak in the Madrid squad comes less than two weeks after the last, which saw six players forced into quarantine.

Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Andriy Lunin, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Marcelo were all diagnosed with the virus before the Blancos' 0-0 draw against Cadiz, along with assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

It is not yet known how many of those first-team stars will be back to full fitness in time for the Getafe meeting, and after seeing the likes of Vinicius and Courtois added to the list of absentees, Ancelotti could be facing a major selection headache.

