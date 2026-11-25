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Real Madrid have won ten games in a row this season.

Florentino Perez's side sit alone at the top of the Champions League table with a perfect record, with 15 points from five matches following a 5-1 comeback win at home to PSV Eindhoven.

PSV took the lead through former Inter player Ivan Perisic's penalty, only to collapse in the second half as Valverde, Bellingham, Mbappé (twice) and Vinicius struck.

The game turned at half-time when manager José Mourinho brought on Jude Bellingham in place of Aurelien Tchouameni.

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The Special One said after the match: "What did I say to the team after the first half? The dressing room is like Las Vegas. What happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas".

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"Bellingham changed the game," Mourinho continued. "He is a leader and the best midfielder in the world right now. Leaving him out of the Ballon d'Or top 10 is a scandal."

The England international said: "The Ballon d'Or? I don't care. I want to win everything with Real Madrid. Everything here is perfect. I'm having a wonderful time."

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"I've scored the best goal of my career, but don't compare me to Zinedine Zidane. He's a legend, one of my idols, and he's much better than me."

"What's the secret to my improvement? José Mourinho," Bellingham replied. "He's truly changed everything at Real Madrid. He always fights for us and we fight for him. The manager has given me a lot of confidence. This is the best moment of my career because I'm playing better and I'm really happy."

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"I'm happy for Vinicius too. His goal is the best news of the night. Everyone is against him and they're always looking for an excuse to tear him apart, but we're here to help him."