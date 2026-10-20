Hansi Flick has revealed why he kept Rodri Hernández on the bench against Paris Saint-Germain, in the Champions League clash that brings the two sides together this Tuesday evening at the Parc des Princes. The Barcelona manager confirmed that managing his players' physical condition was the decisive factor behind his selection.

The German surprised everyone by leaving Rodri out of the starting line-up. He preferred to field Marc Bernal in midfield alongside Pedri and Dani Olmo, despite the Spaniard's importance in controlling the tempo and giving the team the balance it needs in big matches.

Speaking to "Movistar" before kick-off, in comments reported by "Mundo Deportivo", Flick explained that the decision had nothing to do with a physical problem. He simply wanted to avoid tiring his players after a run of successive matches. "We have to take care of the players," he said.

"We must take the players' physical condition into account, especially the internationals," the German added. "Rodri played the last three matches in full, and that is why we decided to give him a rest. We know how important he is, but we trust Bernal".

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Resting Rodri also serves another purpose: preparing in the best possible way for the Clásico against Real Madrid, a La Liga summit scheduled for Sunday.

Ball control is Barcelona's weapon against Paris

Flick spoke about the keys to the anticipated clash, stressing the need to keep hold of the ball and maintain collective cohesion. Both teams, after all, can impose their style through possession.

"I think both teams will try to control the ball, and the most important thing is that we do not lose it," he said. "We have to be cohesive".

Picking Bernal reflects Flick's desire to spread the physical load across the squad, while keeping faith in his alternatives. The task is a difficult one. PSG represent a genuine test of Barcelona's ability to control the midfield.

Gerard Martín makes the line-up despite doubts

Flick also settled the situation surrounding Gerard Martín, whose pain after the clash with Real Betis had raised fears over his readiness. Medical examinations showed no serious injury, and his condition improved enough to allow him to start.

"Gerard Martín is ready to play, and we did not have many other options," Flick said of his defender.

Martín's involvement takes on added importance given the absence of Eric García, Jules Koundé and Andreas Christensen. That left the German to pair Pau Cubarsí alongside him at the heart of the defence, with João Cancelo and Xavi Espart on the flanks.