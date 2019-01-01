Real Madrid are fantastic but I could stay at Ajax, says Van de Beek

The Dutch international midfielder has said there's a good chance he'll end up staying with the Eredivisie champions

star Donny van de Beek says he could stay at the club despite interest from "fantastic" .

The 22-year-old has already confirmed Madrid have contacted Ajax over a possible transfer as a successful move for 's Paul Pogba looks increasingly unlikely.

Van de Beek, who excelled in Ajax's run to the semi-finals last season, says there is nothing certain about his future but is not ruling out staying in Amsterdam.

"They're a fantastic club, but Ajax are too," he said to Ziggo Sport when asked about Madrid.

"I've nothing to complain about in that regard. There's a very good chance I'll continue playing here, but nothing is certain yet."

When pressed on whether it would be better for the club to have clarity on his future, he said: "I hope so, too, because I'm a bit fed up with all the questions about it."

Van de Beek was involved on Tuesday as Ajax claimed a 3-2 win over to secure a 5-4 aggregate triumph in the third round of Champions League qualifying.

Speaking ahead of that match, director of football Marc Overmars voiced his confidence that Van de Beek could decide to spend a little longer with the Eredivisie champions.

"I don't think it will take long for things to be clear," Overmars told Ziggo Sport.

When asked if he thought Van de Beek would stay, he replied: "I'll go for yes."

Overmars did, however, confirm there is "absolutely" interest in the player.

"I said a few weeks ago that, by a certain date, I want clarity. That date is set," he added.

Ajax have already seen Matthijs de Ligt ( ) and Frenkie de Jong ( ) depart from last season's squad, and would be loathe to see another star depart.

The Eredivisie champions have a league match against VVV Venlo this weekend before they move on to face APOEL next week in the first leg of another two-leg Champions League play-off.