How can Real Madrid be asked to trust the neutrality of the Spanish league association when its president openly states that his relationship with the club is "beyond repair"? This is not a crisis between Real Madrid and Javier Tebas, nor a new dispute over refereeing. It is, in my view, a crisis of confidence in the neutrality of the institution itself.

Tebas has every right to disagree with Real Madrid, to criticise its statements and its positions. But is it normal for the president of the association to become a permanent party in a public conflict with one of the clubs whose collective interests he is supposed to represent?

Picture the scene to grasp how strange it is. Imagine an elected president of a parliament announcing that his relationship with a parliamentary bloc will remain "beyond repair" as long as its leader stays in office, then repeatedly coming out to attack this bloc before public opinion.

Attack instead of an apology

Return to the origin of the crisis. Tebas does not like the way Real Madrid expressed its anger and launched a strong attack on the refereeing over the events of the derby. But what did Real do other than defend its rights in the manner it saw fit?

You can disagree with the way Real Madrid expressed its anger, and you can consider that some of its statements and the remarks of its officials are exaggerated at times. Yet one fact cannot be overlooked: the refereeing in the derby saw errors that the referees' committee itself later acknowledged.

Real Madrid, then, has the right to take escalatory steps that it deems necessary to demand that such errors not be repeated, given that they had a direct impact on the result of the match, and consequently on the fight for the title.

An acknowledged refereeing error does not mean that all of Real Madrid's accusations are correct. It does grant the club the right to object and to demand a review of the system.

Tebas is angry because he believes that Real Madrid's accusations against the referees damage LaLiga's public image. But he has not, in my view, sought to make a genuine contribution towards solving the refereeing problem that has harmed the Royal club and others. On the contrary, he always comes out to say "we have the best referees in the world", as if he is burying his head in the sand, purely in order to oppose Real.

Nor has Real Madrid received, so far, an official apology for the refereeing errors that were publicly acknowledged, unlike what happened in the Manchester derby a few days ago. Here lies one of the differences between the Premier League and LaLiga.

Look at the Premier League

Perhaps the real difference is not about a specific individual, but about the way the competition is managed. In England, when an influential refereeing error occurs, there is a clear space to review and acknowledge it, instead of turning the discussion into an open battle with the aggrieved club. That is what happened recently when Howard Webb, the official responsible for refereeing in the English league, admitted there was an error in one of the controversial incidents during the Manchester derby.

Nobody is claiming the Premier League has become error-free, nor that English football has reached an ideal model in dealing with refereeing. The idea is simply this: the strength of any competition is not measured by the number of times its officials come out to defend it, but by its ability to acknowledge the error, address it, and keep the clubs' trust.

That is why the top official of the association should be closer to an arbiter between the parties of the system, not an additional party in the conflict.

We have never seen one of the officials of the English league association come out publicly to attack Manchester City, for example, even though the club is accused in cases relating to financial fair play.

Ordinary supporters, I expect, do not even know the names of the officials of the Premier League association, because they rarely appear in the media. Tebas is the opposite. He loves the spotlight, and his account on the platform "X" appears more active than it should be, given his sensitive position.

"Be contrary and be known"

Tebas, I believe, wanted to drag Real Madrid into a media crisis of this kind, to settle his personal disputes with president Florentino Perez. His recent remarks made that clear, when he said the relationship would not be repaired as long as Perez remained in the fortress of the "Santiago Bernabeu".

He also wishes to appear as the official who is not afraid to stand against the "strongest entity" in Spain, as he described it in his latest statement, even if this entity is defending its rights. In other words, he opposes for the sake of opposing, acting on the principle of "be contrary and be known".

In more than one media appearance, Tebas says he is "a Real Madrid supporter since childhood". It is illogical enough for the president of the association to reveal his affiliation to a particular club, but the truth is that this declaration is nothing but a cover behind which he shelters in order to attack the Royal club and its officials.

Time to leave

Tebas is not a manager employed above the clubs. He is a president elected by the general assembly of "LaLiga". The association's official information states that its president is elected for a term of 4 years, and the statutes mention that the term can end, among other reasons, through a vote of no confidence.

Ousting Tebas, therefore, is necessary at the present time, before his personal disputes with Real Madrid and its president affect the fairness of the competition in LaLiga.

We want the competition to remain within the confines of the pitch, rather than becoming linked to external matters far removed from the sporting rivalry we have known. Spanish football needs an association president who is above the conflicts, not inside them.