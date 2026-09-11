UEFA have named Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the team of the week for the opening round of the 2026-2027 Champions League, reward for a standout display in his side's victory over Inter Milan. Barcelona's Brazilian star Raphinha also made the cut, as did Ferran Torres, who recently swapped Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.

Chosen by the European body's technical observers' panel, the line-up was announced on Friday. Courtois lined up in defence alongside Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Marc Bartra (Real Betis), Pau Torres (Aston Villa) and Archie Brown (Fenerbahçe).

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) and Martin Baturina (Como) took the midfield berths.

Leading the attack were Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain), Raphinha (Barcelona) and Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart).

Courtois earned his place with an outstanding showing against Inter Milan at the Santiago Bernabéu. He saved 7 of the 8 shots on his goal, a display that sent Real Madrid home with all three points.

Bartra caught the eye too, heading in twice as Real Betis marked their return to the Champions League with an away win over Lille. Pau Torres was similarly impressive for Aston Villa against Club Brugge, making 8 clearances, creating 4 chances and providing two assists.

Up top, Raphinha booked his spot by leading Barcelona's ferocious press against Feyenoord. He exploited the space behind the defenders and between the lines to cause havoc, then scored twice in a 5-1 win for the Catalan side.

Ferran Torres, meanwhile, celebrated his first hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain in the victory over Slovan Bratislava. His impact went beyond the goals. He stood out for his movement and his knack of finding the right positions inside the danger zone.