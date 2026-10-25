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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Real Madrid and Barcelona arrive at the Camp Nou: the countdown to El Clasico has begun!

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

Less than an hour and a half later

Real Madrid and Barcelona have arrived at the Camp Nou ahead of Sunday evening's eagerly awaited Clasico. The La Liga showdown between the great rivals has fans buzzing.

Madrid's bus pulled out of the Intercontinental hotel in Barcelona a short while ago, bound for the Camp Nou and the final preparations before kick-off.

Barcelona, meanwhile, left the Torre Melina Gran Melia Barcelona hotel for the same stadium. The Catalan players wrapped up their build-up at the team base as the countdown began.

Everything is riding on this one in the title race. Madrid and Barcelona remain locked in a fierce battle, each desperate to claim the bragging rights and tighten their grip at the top of the table.

Next matches
BAR

BAR

LaLiga

25 Oct 2026

RMA

RMA

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