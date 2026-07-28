Palmeiras have caught Europe's elite off guard with a decision over their teenage jewel, Eduardo Conceição, one of the most coveted names of this summer's transfer window.

Brazilian and English media continue to link Barcelona with the promising 16-year-old, a left winger on the books at Palmeiras.

The Manchester Evening News and Globo Esporte named the Catalan club among the contenders for the forward, whose name has for months been tied to Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and even Real Madrid.

According to those latest reports, Palmeiras want to hold on to their young talent for a while yet, especially with his contract running until 2029.

Globo Esporte reported that talks took place with Manchester United, City and Barcelona. The agreed price sat at around 25 million euros, plus 15 million in add-ons.

Palmeiras have since hardened their stance. They want their prospect to develop in the first team before sanctioning a transfer, one that, according to these reports, would fetch no less than 50 million euros in the coming windows.

Rated among the brightest talents in Brazilian football, Conceição has Palmeiras eyeing the lucrative deals struck for Endrick and Estêvão. Endrick joined Real Madrid in December 2022 for 72 million (35 million fixed, 25 million in bonuses and 12 million in taxes), and Chelsea signed Estêvão for 45 million plus 20 million in the summer of 2024.

Palmeiras have already turned down offers of between 20 and 25 million euros from England, according to Globo Esporte, along with bids from Jürgen Klopp, then Red Bull's global head of football, worth around 7 million euros initially and 10 million euros in a second approach.

Back in January, Mundo Deportivo reported Barcelona's interest in Conceição.

The Catalan club were watching the young winger closely. But for all their admiration, their plan was to spend big on a seasoned forward instead.