Reading’s Meite scores in seven-goal thriller against Blackburn Rovers

The Ivorian forward registered his name on the scoresheet but the Royals took no points away from Ewood Park

Yakou Meite found the back of the net but was unable to inspire Reading to victory as they lost 4-3 against in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Ivorian was the star of the show when he scored four goals in the Royals’ 5-0 win at Luton Town a fortnight ago.

The Berkshire outfit lost at home to relegation-battling in midweek and they started on the back foot with Blackburn racing to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Ben Brereton and Adam Armstrong. Reading however pulled one back via John Swift in the 15th minute.

It became 3-1 to the hosts 11 minutes after the restart after Joe Rothwell was assisted by former Hotspur and Anglo-German midfielder Lewis Holtby.

Reading then tried to stage a comeback, starting with Sam Baldock in the 64th minute and then turning provider with a cross for Meite which the former academy graduate headed in to make it 3-3 four minutes later.

Sam Gallagher however crushed Reading’s efforts with the winner in the 87th minute.

Bar his goal, Meite had a rather quiet afternoon with just a total of three shots, his goal the only one on target. The 24-year-old also had 20 touches on the ball, seven accurate passes (70%) and won five of 12 duels.

He has a total of 17 goals in all competitions, 13 of which are in the Championship from a total of 44 outings. Aside from his four goals against Luton, Meite’s other notable performance came in a 3-0 home win over on December 21, 2019, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

Anglo-Nigerian players Tosin Adarabioyo and Oviemuno Ejaria were missing from the Blackburn and Reading matchday squads respectively, the latter out with an injury.

Both Blackburn and Reading are safe in the English second-tier as they sit in 10th and 15th places respectively with 63 and 56 points.

Rovers head into the final round of the Championship next Wednesday by challenging the relegation-trapped Luton at Kenilworth Road while the Royals will host promotion play-off hopefuls at the Madejski Stadium.