RB Leipzig's Haidara opens Bundesliga goal account as Awoniyi's Union Berlin return to winning ways

Amadou Haidara scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season as RB Leipzig hammered Hertha Berlin 6-0 on Saturday.

Haidara grabbed the sixth goal at the Red Bull Arena in the 77th minute after goals from Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen, Nordi Mukiele and Emil Forsberg.

The last time the 23-year-old found the back of the net in a league match was against Stuttgart back in April.

Haidara played the entire duration for the hosts while Algeria's Ishak Belfodil was on parade for Hertha Berlin but he could help reduce the six-goal deficit.

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng was an unused substitute for the visitors.

RB Leipzig moved to 10th in the Bundesliga table after the win, with seven points after six games while Hertha Berlin trail by a point in 11th position.

Haidara will hope to build on his opening goal when the Red Bulls host Club Brugge for their second group match in the Champions League on Tuesday.

After the European outing, Leipzig host Bochum in the Bundesliga on October 2 while Hertha Berlin battle Freiburg on that same day.

Elsewhere in Frankfurt, Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri scored Cologne's only goal in a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Skhiri opened the scoring at the Deutsche Bank Park in the 14th minute before Rafael Borre equalised for the hosts at the death of the first half.

In Berlin, Nigeria's Taiwo Awoniyi could not add to his tally of three goals as Union Berlin edged Arminia Bielefeld 1-0.

Kevin Behrens replaced the former Liverpool forward in the 66th minute and he went on to score the match-winning goal with two minutes left on the clock.

Union Berlin are eighth on the league table with nine points from six matches and they host Maccabi Haifa in the Europa Conference League on September 30.