Rayon Sports secure ninth Rwanda Premier League title

A 4-0 success over Kirehe clinched the Kigali-based club’s second title in three years

Rayon Sports Football Club have claimed the 2018/19 Rwanda Premier League title after thrashing Kirehe 4-0 at the Nyakarambi Stadium.

The triumph is Gikundiro’s second success in three years which takes their total number of league wins to nine.

A pair of goals by Jules Ulimwengu and Michael Sarpong – the competition’s highest scorers with 19 and 16 respectively – helped the Nyanza outfit to a comfortable win over the relegation-threatened side.

Speaking to Ferwafa after the game, Oliveira Goncalves couldn’t hide his joy after seeing his side claim the title following an impressive 18-game unbeaten run (16 wins and two draws) which began in late December.

“This is a historic night,” he said. “At some point we were written off in the title race, but we kept fighting.

"This is proof that in football nothing is impossible.”

Having trailed last season’s champions Armee Patriotique Rwandaise Football Club by seven points before the title challengers met in April, a seven-game winning run, which included four clean sheets, coupled with APR’s run of just two wins since last month has seen Oliveira’s side beat their rivals to the crown with one game to play.

Rayon, who sit on 69 points after 29 games, are seven clear of APR.

By claiming top spot in the league this year, Oliveira’s side will represent the nation in next season’s Caf .