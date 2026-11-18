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Ronaldinho’s return to the pitch remains a major talking point at Ravenna.

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Almost a decade after announcing his retirement from football, the 46-year-old Brazilian forward played the first half of last Sunday's Serie C Group B match as Ravenna won the derby 2-0 against Forlì. They then appointed Lamberto Zauli as their new manager after Nicola Campedelli resigned. Meanwhile, defender Filippo Romagna, born in 1997, a Juventus academy product and former Cagliari player, has started training on trial. He is a free agent after leaving Sassuolo at the end of last season when his contract expired on 30 June.

Andrea Mandorlini was in the other dugout. The Ravenna manager told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It was certainly one of the greatest moments in Ravenna’s sporting history."

"Coaching Ronaldinho, even if only for one match plus the pre-match warm-up, is pure emotion for me. We’re talking about an outstanding player, but also an extraordinary man. He arrived here with that smile we all knew, and made himself available to everyone: team-mates, youth players, family members. He turned nobody down for a selfie, an autograph or a greeting, giving them his time and his cheerfulness."

"Was I afraid of playing an important match like the derby with 10 men? Never. We had prepared everything in detail with the club: there was a precise plan to manage Ronaldinho’s skill, and we also devised a special line-up to make him an asset."

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"From a marketing perspective, it was a sensational move, but I’m a manager and I focus on the pitch. And I can tell you that, yes, Ronaldinho was important in beating Forlì, a match that was not official but was 'as official as it gets', especially as it was a derby."

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"Ronaldinho is a phenomenon. He settled into the dressing room with the courtesy and humanity you saw on TV. No superstar attitude. He got changed with us, motivated the lads one by one and shared personal, unforgettable moments with them. He’s the kind of outstanding player who doesn’t disappoint when you get to know him up close."

"Two of my former players had also told me about him. When I was managing Verona, I asked Rafael Marquez and Javier Saviola (his former Barcelona team-mates, ed.) what Ronaldinho was like in the dressing room. They painted a picture of him that matched exactly what I found here in Ravenna. A sunny, smiling person, always there for his team-mates, someone who brings cheer to the dressing room because you know he can win you matches. A champion like that takes the pressure off you."

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"Did he bond with anyone in particular? Vinicius is Brazilian like him and acted as his guide, but I’d really say he bonded with everyone, as the pre-match photo in which the entire squad posed alongside him shows, and above all the wild celebrations for the goal that put us ahead. He has won the Champions League and World Cups, but to see him celebrate a goal against Forlì like that at 46 was pure emotion for me too."

"Did Ronaldinho’s impact at Ravenna remind me of any of the great players I played alongside? Perhaps Karl-Heinz Rummenigge when I was at Inter. Back then, too, it was an extraordinary coup for the fans, but also for us players."

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"Ronaldinho told me he would very much like to come back and play another match, that he enjoyed himself and got on very well with the lads. As far as I’m concerned, I’m entirely open to it: for a champion like that, the door isn’t just open, it’s wide open."