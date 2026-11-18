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Ronaldinho’s return to action is still the talk of Ravenna.

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Almost a decade after announcing his retirement from football, the 46-year-old Brazilian forward played the first half of last Sunday's league match in Italian Serie A’s Group B as Ravenna won 2-0 in the derby against Forlì, who then appointed Lamberto Zauli as their new manager following the resignation of Nicola Campedelli.

Andrea Mandorlini was in the other dugout. The Ravenna manager told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "It was certainly one of the greatest moments in Ravenna’s sporting history."

"Coaching Ronaldinho, even for just one match and a pre-match warm-up, was pure joy for me. We’re talking not only about a player of exceptional ability, but also an outstanding person. He arrived with that smile we all knew, and was available to everyone: team-mates, youngsters from the academy, family members. He didn’t turn down anyone who asked for a selfie, an autograph or a greeting, giving up his time and sharing his joy."

"Was I worried about playing with 10 men in an important match like the derby? Never. We had prepared everything in detail with the club: we had a clear plan for managing Ronaldinho’s ability, and we also devised a special formation to make him an asset."

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"From a marketing perspective, it was a sensational move, but I’m the manager and my focus is on the pitch. And I can tell you that, yes, Ronaldinho was important in the win over Forlì. It wasn’t an official match, but it was ‘absolutely official’ given that it was a derby."

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"Ronaldinho is a phenomenon, and he fitted into the dressing room with the humility and humanity you saw on television. No superstar behaviour at all. He changed alongside us, motivated each player individually and shared personal, unforgettable moments with them. He’s the kind of exceptional player who doesn’t disappoint when you get to know him up close."

"Two of my former players had already told me about him. When I was coaching Verona, I asked Rafael Marquez and Javier Saviola (his former team-mates at Barcelona, ed.) what Ronaldinho was like in the dressing room. Their description of him matched what I saw here in Ravenna: a cheerful, smiling person who was always there for his team-mates, someone who brings joy to the dressing room because you know he can win matches for you. A player like that takes the pressure off."

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"Did he bond with anyone in particular? Vinicius is Brazilian too and looked after him, but I’d say he bonded with everyone. You could see that in the pre-match photo, with the entire squad posing alongside him, and especially in the wild celebrations after the opening goal. He has won the Champions League and the World Cup, but to see him celebrate like that for a goal against Forlì at the age of 46 was pure joy for me too."

"Did the impact of Ronaldinho’s arrival in Ravenna remind me of any of the great players I played alongside? Perhaps Karl-Heinz Rummenigge when I was at Inter. Back then, too, it was a remarkable signing for the fans and for us players."

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"Ronaldinho told me he’d really like to return to play another match, that he enjoyed himself and got on very well with the lads. I’m completely open to it: for a player like him, the door isn’t merely open — it’s wide open."