Rating Kaizer Chiefs signings: SuperSport United's Hlatshwayo identifies Amakhosi's biggest acquisition

Thulani Hlatswhayo describes Thatayaone Ditlhokwe's move to Kaizer Chiefs as “a blow” for SuperSport United in remarks that rates the defender.

Ditlhokwe was signed by Chiefs this window

Signed from SuperSport United

Former teammate admits it was 'a blow' to lose defensive partner

WHAT HAPPENED? Ditlhokwe is one of Amakhosi’s seven new signings made ahead of the 2023/24 season and was signed from Matsatsantsa.

The Botswana captain arrived at Naturena after enjoying a good season with the Tshwane side in which he partnered with Hlatswhayo in central defence.

Informed by his close appreciation of Ditlhokwe, Hlatshwayo feels the defender left a huge hole in SuperSport’s defence.

WHAT HLATSHWAYO SAID: “Obviously, it’s a blow to the team to lose my central partner TT. The coach has been pairing me with different players, including a youngster called Ime Okon,” said Hlatshwayo as per Phakaaathi.

AND WHAT MORE? SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt will now have to find a reliable defender who will step into Ditlhokwe’s boots and play alongside Hlatshwayo.

Reports suggest Matsatsantsa are close to signing Bafana Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu but Hlatshwayo is focused on the material the club currently possess.

“I think he [Okon] has been doing so well and I think he played towards the end of last season in the Diski Challenge games,” Hlatshwayo said.

“I also played 65 minutes in a friendly with Luke Fleurs. Hopefully, when the season starts, we will have a partnership.

“I think it’s Luke’s time now and he needs to step it up because when I joined the team, it was him and TT playing. There were rumours that Luke is going to Chiefs but they ended up snatching TT.

“I’ve been having conversations with Luke telling him ‘you have a lot of potential and it’s time for you to step up now’ we have Grant Magerman and Siphesihle Ndlovu in the middle who have given us a lot of balance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ditlhokwe is likely to be Amakhosi's preferred central defence partner of Given Msimango if the team that started in last week's friendly match against Young Africans is anything to go by.

The two new signings are under immediate pressure to help fix Amakhosi's defensive frailties.

Chiefs' rearguard has been regarded as one of their weakest points in recent seasons and various coaches have been looking for solutions without being able to stem the flow of conceded goals.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants are in Botswana to face Township Rollers on Saturday and it is to be seen if Ditlhokwe and Msimango will start again.