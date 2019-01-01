Rashford sets Champions League and Premier League title target with Man Utd

The England international forward is determined to land the biggest prizes at Old Trafford after finding his ideal position for the Red Devils

Marcus Rashford has laid out ambitious plans for his time at , with the 22-year-old looking to return and Premier League crowns to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were once regular contenders for both of those prizes, with Sir Alex Ferguson overseeing an era of unrivalled success.

The legendary Scot delivered 13 title triumphs, conquered Europe on two occasions and also collected an enviable haul of domestic cup honours.

Ferguson’s departure in 2013 saw United slip into reverse, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the latest to be charged with the task of moving them back through the gears.

Rashford feels progress is being made and believes United will come back into contention for major silverware at home and abroad in the near future.

He told BT Sport of his plans: “I definitely want to win the Champions League and Premier League with United.

“When I was growing up you saw them winning these things, it became normal.

“We are in a good position now because I can see where the team is heading and we are going in the right direction. We just have to be patient and keep improving.”

Rashford will be expected to lead the charge for any honours over the coming years, as the highly-rated academy graduate has become an established senior star for United and .

Greater end product is being added to his game, with a personal best goal return of 16 already achieved this season, and the jet-heeled forward claims to have found his perfect role.

“The position I’m playing now, this is my favoured position,” said Rashford, who has operated up top and on the flanks for club and country.

“It’s not really left wing, but it’s not No.9. When you are a No.9 you have to be prepared to not see the ball, it’s tough.”

Anthony Martial has taken on the responsibility of being a central striker for United, with Rashford enjoying working alongside the French forward and his fellow countryman Paul Pogba.

“Anthony and Paul is a good partnership,” he added.

“There is nothing better for strikers in a game if you both score, I go home smiling and it’s a beautiful feeling.

“For Paul, he takes so much pride in his passing. When he gives the ball he cares about it.”

Rashford, Martial and Pogba will be looking to inspire United again on Wednesday when Solskjaer’s side welcome in 2020 with a trip to old adversaries .