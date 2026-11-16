Raphinha, the role model caught between two fires: Brazil pile on the pressure and Barcelona pay the price

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Every Brazil match during the international break has been turning into a growing source of concern within Barcelona over the recent period where Barça captain Raphinha is concerned.

Advertisement

Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reports that the problem is no longer just the muscle injuries he picks up during international breaks, or the fatigue of long trips to play friendlies outside Europe. It now extends to the psychological pressure on the Seleção captain, with Brazil's results declining and criticism of him mounting at home.

Barcelona are watching their Brazilian winger's situation with concern , and with good reason. The 29-year-old has suffered three muscle injuries in the last three international camps, in March, June and September. Two came in friendlies and the third at the World Cup. That has pushed him to rethink how he handles his international duty.

Raphinha said he wanted to speak to Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti about managing his minutes and avoiding further injuries. He made the comments on the day he announced his new Barcelona contract running until 2030, a move the Catalan club welcomed. Instead, he found himself facing a fresh problem: an angry reaction in Brazil.

Some Brazilian fans and media outlets criticised him, reading his comments as an attempt to dodge national team duty or play down his commitment to the Seleção shirt. Yet his message was clear. He wants to stay physically fit and keep serving both club and country.

Advertisement Advertisement

That pressure has deepened Barcelona's concerns. Raphinha couldn't return to Spain before Wednesday, even though he had known since Saturday, after his sending-off in the friendly against Japan, that he would miss the next match against Singapore. It left people at the club asking why he was still with the Brazil squad.

Related Topics

Raphinha had tried to end the controversy at a press conference before the Japan game. Visibly shaken and close to tears, he explained his position, saying: "I think I explained myself well. I only said that I have to look after myself. I don't want any more injuries. What I want is to be available for Brazil and for Barcelona."

The charged atmosphere didn't stop the Barcelona star playing 71 minutes in a 3-2 defeat for Brazil against Japan, and he came through without a fresh injury. That suggests his understanding with Ancelotti over managing his minutes is starting to pay off physically.

Advertisement

His display, though, laid bare the tension he's living with. He was agitated by the Japan players' challenges and the referees' decisions. After being substituted, he lost his temper, protesting furiously about the passage of play that led to Japan's 91st-minute winner, and his protests earned him a red card.

Under FIFA regulations, a red card carries a one-match ban even in a friendly, so Raphinha will miss Brazil's next game against Singapore. He will stay with the squad all the same, as a role model for his team-mates: he's one of the team's leaders and one of the players the coaching staff trust.

Advertisement

The Brazilian Football Confederation insisted on keeping him with the group even though he can't play, saying: "There is no point in releasing him, he is one of our leaders." It's a clear sign of how highly they rate him. It also piles more responsibility on his shoulders at a time when the Seleção's form and results are in decline.

Part of the problem is Raphinha's constant sense that he must prove he deserves his place in the Brazil team. At Barcelona, it's a different story. There he has become one of the side's biggest and most influential stars, especially this season, evolving from an excellent winger into a forward who scores consistently and makes the difference close to goal.

Advertisement

The road to stardom wasn't easy. He began his career in Brazil with Avaí and moved to Portugal's Vitória Guimarães in 2016, aged 19. That kicked off a long European journey taking in Sporting Lisbon, France's Rennes and England's Leeds United, before he earned his first chance with Brazil in 2021.

His move to Leeds United proved a key stage in his career. His eye-catching performances in the Premier League won the trust of the national team's coaching staff and opened a new chapter that helped take him to where he is today. Internationally, though, he has yet to find the stability and confidence he enjoys at Barcelona.

Advertisement

The Catalan club believe he can come through this phase. He has weathered difficult spells before, transforming himself from a criticised winger into one of the team's most important players. But that requires enough support, trust and freedom within the Brazil set-up, away from the constant pressure that makes him feel he must prove himself in every match.

Barcelona fear the pressure could turn into a bigger problem, affecting Raphinha's physical and mental condition. The team rely heavily on him in their attacking project, where he has become one of the most decisive players in the line-up. If he finds his balance with Brazil, the Seleção won't be the only winners. Barcelona will feel the benefit too.