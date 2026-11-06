Barcelona are ready to push through an urgent deal this winter if required, with reports pointing to the club's efforts to strengthen their defence while exploring financial solutions that would widen their margin for clean financial play.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Barcelona want a centre-back, and Raphinha's contract renewal has handed them a major boost in their market plans.

Extending the Brazilian's deal until 2030, the newspaper said, comes with a redistribution of his salary that frees up extra room under financial fair play regulations.

Club vice-president Ferran Olivé spelled out the limits during an interview with the programme "Que t'hi jugues!" on "Cadena SER" radio: "there is a surplus, but it is very limited, and ranges between 3 and 4 million".

That space should grow once Raphinha's renewal kicks in. His salary will be lower until the end of the current season, with his dues spread across the coming campaigns.

Barcelona will therefore have options to wrap up a new deal, even if the figures stay modest. The club cannot foot the bill for a top-tier player and his wages, but they can turn to other routes, such as a loan move.

That same formula brought João Cancelo to Barcelona last winter from the Saudi league, before the Catalan club tied him down permanently on a three-year deal last summer.

Lisandro Martínez stands out among the names that could fit the plan. His Manchester United contract expires on 30 June 2027, leaving him free to negotiate with any club from January, and his fallout with coach Michael Carrick could smooth his exit from the English side.

United will be in no position to demand a hefty fee to let him go. Martínez could also join Barcelona on a low salary for the early stage of his contract, with the financial gap settled further down the line.

Several paths, then, are open to Barcelona this winter, driven by the need laid bare in a recent wave of injuries.

Jules Koundé, Eric García and Andreas Christensen are all nearing the end of their recovery programmes, yet the team remains short of options at centre-back. That shortage is pushing coach Hansi Flick to steer clear of risks as he chases every title on offer.