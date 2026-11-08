Barcelona head to the Metropolitano on Sunday evening for a heavyweight clash with hosts Atletico Madrid, the standout fixture of matchday 12 in La Liga.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's delegation arrived at the Hilton hotel in Madrid, where the players will have lunch and rest before kick-off.

Around 50 fans turned out to welcome the first team. Lamine Yamal and Pedri drew the loudest cheers as they stepped off the bus.

Some wore Barcelona shirts, others the colours of the Spanish national team. Raphinha was the only player who stopped to interact with them and answer their requests.

Next matches ATM LaLiga 15:00 BAR Watch

For at least five minutes the Brazilian posed for souvenir photos and signed autographs for everyone who asked, putting his name to both Barcelona and Brazil shirts.

This will be Raphinha's final match in a Barcelona shirt before he joins up with his country during the upcoming international break.

Barcelona sit top of La Liga on 30 points, ahead of traditional rivals Real Madrid on goal difference. Atletico Madrid are third with 28.