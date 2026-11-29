Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona completely dominated their match with Deportivo La Coruna, winning 5-1 on Sunday in a game that saw a striking attacking display from Hansi Flick's men, who took advantage of Real Madrid's slip against Alaves to strengthen their position at the top of the table and extend the gap to their pursuers.

Advertisement

Barcelona wrapped up their round 14 La Liga clash after a perfect start. They controlled the ball across both halves and launched a host of dangerous attacks.

According to "AS", Barcelona had 74.1% of possession to Deportivo La Coruna's 25.9%, a measure of Barca's complete command of the ball.

The paper noted that Barcelona generated 2.75 expected goals (xG), an impressive figure and more than double Deportivo's 1.34. That output matched the resounding 5-1 scoreline.

Barcelona had 23 shots to Deportivo's seven. Their attacking superiority was clear throughout the 90 minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Twelve of those efforts hit the target, against five for their opponents, which shows just how often Barca got through on goal.

Related Topics

The passing numbers were just as lopsided. The Catalan side completed 766 passes to Deportivo's 259 and dictated the tempo entirely.

Their relentless pressure on the opposition box showed in the 170 passes Barcelona made in the final third, compared with 61 for Deportivo.

Advertisement

Raphinha and Pedri shine

Raphinha was the star of the show. The Brazilian forward scored a hat-trick and also led the Barcelona players for shots (7) and chances created (6).

Midfield star Pedri was the most involved player, with 133 touches, and he topped his team's chart for completed passes with 109.

Advertisement

How Barcelona scored five

Barcelona's perfect start caught the hosts cold, with Lamine Yamal opening the scoring inside 90 seconds . He capped a well-worked move that began with an exchange of passes with Pedri, then sent in a low cross. Dani Olmo cleverly let it run, and the ball wrong-footed the Deportivo goalkeeper and ended up in the net.

Deportivo hit back in the ninth minute through Aubameyang. He latched onto Nsongo's pass, won a physical battle with Pau Cubarsi and put the ball past Joan Garcia with his right foot.

Advertisement

Barcelona soon restored their lead. Dani Olmo rose to meet Gordon's cross from the left and headed home in the 20th minute, and the Catalan side went in 2-1 up at the break.

Barcelona took charge after the restart, and Raphinha made it 3-1 in the 50th minute. Left unmarked at the far post, he met an accurate cross from Lamine Yamal. That gave his side a comfortable cushion and left Deportivo with an even harder route back into the game as the Catalans kept dominating possession and chance creation.

Advertisement

The hosts tried to cut the deficit, but Barcelona remained the more dangerous side. Raphinha added his second, and the team's fourth, in the 83rd minute, pouncing on a loose ball after Kounde's pass towards Gordon rebounded off the Deportivo defence. The Catalans kept pressing until the closing minutes and never gave their opponents a real chance to regain their composure or threaten the result.

Raphinha rounded off the goal fest in the second minute of stoppage time, converting a superb pass from Lamine Yamal. That took him to 18 goals this season, four clear of Kylian Mbappe in the scoring charts. The Brazilian's eye-catching form has made him one of Barcelona's standout stars this season and a strong contender to finish as the competition's top scorer.

Advertisement

The win tightened Barcelona's grip on top spot in La Liga and moved them five points clear of Atletico Madrid (ahead of the two sides' meeting on Wednesday), with Real Madrid's defeat to Alaves playing into their hands. Deportivo La Coruna are struggling in 13th, with just one win in their last nine league matches. The pressure is mounting as their results keep sliding and they drift further from the competitive places.