Rantie will have to fight for a place at Mamelodi Sundowns – Ramasike

The retired midfielder has urged the former AFC Bournemouth hitman to work hard for him to get game time at Chloorkop

Former midfielder Eric Ramasike is confident Tokelo Rantie will get his opportunity to revive his football career, but he must sweat for a place in the starting line-up.

The retired versatile player hopes the Bafana Bafana international will use the current Fifa international break to convince coach Pitso Mosimane when it comes to his readiness to play for the Brazilians.

Rantie joined the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions last month and could make his debut against in the Shell Helix Cup on Saturday afternoon.

“I think the Fifa break will give Rantie an opportunity to work on his readiness. He will get game time, but he has to fight,” Ramasike told Goal.

“There are many good players at Sundowns, the other good thing is that Pitso can rotate his players and that helps because they become versatile.”

Moreover, the former Moroka Swallows player believes the fact ‘Jingles’ is capable of converting players will push the Parys-born forward to work harder and forge his way into the field of play.

“There’s no chance to say I own this position because we see a right-back playing upfront. You know the story with Thapelo Morena, Lyle Lakay, and Rivaldo Coetzee. There are many midfielders who can play as a striker as well,” he continued.

“It’s not only Rantie, we would like to see him but it will not come without a fight, everybody is fighting for a place. Even those that are playing are aware that someone is on the bench looking to take the position.

“I think once he gets his chance, he must work very hard to retain it because the competition is very tight.”

Meanwhile, Rantie will compete against newly-signed players Mauricio Affonso, Lebohang Maboe as well as Emiliano Tade for a spot upfront.

However, with Sundowns en route to FNB Stadium for their meeting against Amakhosi, Rantie could be unleashed to boost his confidence as the two PSL giants are set to meet again on October 27 in the League.