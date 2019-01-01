Rantie still not ready to deliver for Mamelodi Sundowns - Mosimane

The striker made his first appearance for the Brazilians against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend and his coach admits it was too early for him to play

Pitso Mosimane has admitted Tokelo Rantie is not yet at the level required to play competitive matches for .

The speedy attacker started upfront against this past weekend but appeared to be struggling with fitness and was substituted.

According to Mosimane, Rantie was thrown into the deep end but the coach doesn't regret his decision, saying the former Bafana Bafana striker needed to play.

"We wanted to see where Tokelo is and we know that he is not yet ready. That's why I said to you, 'let's give him a chance, let's give him a break'. The guy has not played football for almost two years and then we give him this big game," said Mosimane.

"I think we threw him into the deep end too early, but I have to. He had a good pre-season. He has done very well. I have to give him a chance to play."

Mosimane said one of the reasons he gave as many of his fringe players a chance to play against Amakhosi was because some were complaining about their lack of game time.

Players such as Aubrey Ngoma and Reyaad Pieterse have not been regulars, and the former even wanted a loan move during the transfer window.

Ngoma's proposed move back to failed to materialise on transfer deadline day and he now has to continue honouring his contract with Sundowns.

"I must give everybody a chance to play. I must give Aubrey Ngoma a chance to play. It's important. Let them play. Sometimes they complain about a lack of game time, 'we are not playing, we want to go'," concluded Mosimane.