Rantie: Mamelodi Sundowns don’t sign players for the sake of signing – Feutmba

The Masandawana legend has called for Rantie’s introduction as the Brazilians struggle for goals in their domestic campaign

Retired midfielder Roger Feutmba has credited SuperSport United for having a good tactical plan to unsettle the Brazilians on Wednesday night but wants to see striker Tokelo Rantie in action.

Amatsantsantsa managed to beat the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions to reach the final of the MTN8 via a 3-1 scoreline.

However, ‘The General’ believes having a star-studded side doesn’t mean the team is immune from losing matches whilst urging coach Pitso Mosimane’s men to regroup and move on against on Sunday.

“It was not a good game for Sundowns yesterday (on Wednesday), it was a tough game and all I can say is that these things can happen to any team in football,” Feutmba told Goal.

“Losing is part of the game and my assessment tells me that SuperSport was well-organised and had a good game, they must get the credit. I believe no matter how good your players are, you can still lose a football match.

“However, I’d like to tell the boys to regroup and rectify their errors, look forward to their next game. I can’t say Sundowns was tired, but they met a team that planned very well against them,” added the legend.

Speaking about the fact the Tshwane giants managed to score five goals in Seychelles against Cote d’Or in the Caf yet they struggled domestically, Feutmba believes Rantie should be given a chance.

“I believe he should be introduced after he was signed following a long assessment by the technical team. For them to sign him means they saw something and they know he can add value,” he continued.

“Sundowns don’t sign players for the sake of signing, but there is something special about him. On the other hand, I believe there are many players at Sundowns that can play in that role and score goals, especially in PSL competitions.

“In most games, it becomes very difficult because Sundowns are an ambitious team that is capable of challenging for all trophies and that means the opposition can still plan for the team.

“However, I still believe they have a strong team capable of challenging for the league and the remaining competitions. They just have to overcome that loss, find a proper solution and fight for a win in the next match,” expressed ‘The General’.

On facing Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Moripe Stadium, the former midfielder is confident Masandawana can do well against a tough Team of Choice side.

“They have to win the next game and ensure they regain their confidence. Losing two matches in a row is not going to be a good reflection for the team,” he urged.

“It’s not going to be an easy match there’s no doubt about that, but the boys must work hard in that game to secure the three points.

“I trust the technical team will do the job and ensure they regroup, instill a positive mindset against Maritzburg and just put the ball on the back of the net when they have a chance,” he concluded.