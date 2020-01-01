Rantie: Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker is the only one who can solve his problems - Khan

The 29-year-old's career took a nosedive while on the books of Premier League side Bournemouth but he's currently trying his luck in the Free State

Former assistant coach Farouk Khan says there is very little coaches can do to help former and striker Tokelo Rantie.

Rantie is currently trying his luck with Bloemfontein as he hopes to revive his career following a short stint with the Brazilians.

According to Khan, there may be psychological challenges involved in Rantie's situation after failing to crack it at both and Sundowns in recent years.

"It's very difficult for anybody to remedy a situation where there are psychological challenges involved. These are issues that coaches are not qualified to deal with, these are matters that require psychologists," Khan told Sowetan.

"As coaches, we deal with physical, tactical, and the squad management part of the game. Look at the great Brazilian striker Adriano."

The pair worked together at Stars of Africa many years ago before Rantie moved to where his football career took off.

And Khan believes the only person who can help solve Rantie's problems is the player himself because the chance he might get at Celtic could be his last.

"Rantie is the only one who can solve his problems. It's up to him to decide and say 'I have had enough and this is my last chance'," said Khan.

"I pray that he gives himself a fair chance and sort out his problems. We can never count him out because God works in wondrous ways," he concluded.