Rantie: Ex-Orlando Pirates striker set to complete move to Swazi giants Mbabane Highlanders

TK, who boasts of 12 goals in 41 international matches for Bafana Bafana, has been given an opportunity to revive his career by the Black Bull

Former centre forward Tokelo 'TK' Rantie will soon find a new home at Swazi giants Mbabane Highlanders.

The experienced player has been a free agent since he parted ways with champions during the January 2020 transfer window after a failed spell with the club.

Rantie has been a wanted man in Eswatini with Manzini Wanderers and Mbabane Swallows also been linked with the player, who was reportedly released by Sundowns due to off-field distractions.

His agent, Mpedi, has now set the record straight as he made it clear that the former player will be joining record 13-time Swazi champions Highlanders.

“We were alerted of the reports in Swaziland [Eswatini] about Rantie by a friend based there," Mpedi told Times of Swaziland.

"We read that he was linked with Manzini Wanderers and then Mbabane Swallows, but I want to clarify that now.

"As I speak, we have just agreed with Mbabane Highlanders’ boss that his next destination is Swaziland [Eswatini] and he’s coming to join Highlanders.

“We must state it clearly that we’ve never had any engagement with Wanderers or Swallows. Rantie is coming there but for Highlanders."

Rantie, who had an unsuccessful and brief spell with Cape Town City in 2018, was also linked with Kenyan champions in recent times, but he looks set to join the Mbabane giants.

Highlanders club director Chief Ally Kgomongwe also confirmed that indeed the well-travelled player will be part of their squad in their 2020/21 squad.

“We worked on this all night and we’ve finally reached an agreement with Rantie and his agent. He is coming to join us,” Kgomongwe said when speaking to the same publication.

The foreign quota in the Swazi Premier League is five players per team and Highlanders have reportedly already signed three South African players ahead of the new season.

Ex-Pirates midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni, former FC forward Mandisa Gadla, and Sphamandla Mlilo, who played for the now-defunct Platinum Stars, are said to have joined the Black Bull.

Asked about the foreign quota issue, Kgomongwe, who hails from , said: “When I come, I will talk to the coaches, but Rantie is coming and I want us to sign the best of the best we can."

The last time Rantie played a competitive match was in October 2017 when he helped Genclerbirligi secure a 2-1 victory over in a Turkish Super Lig match - grabbing an assist in the process.