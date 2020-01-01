Rantie: Bloemfontein Celtic ban ex-Mamelodi Sundowns striker from doing interviews

The Phunya Sele Sele spokesman explains why the 29-year-old is not allowed to talk to the media

As he hopes to impress Bloemfontein ’s technical team, former striker Tokelo Rantie is barred from conducting interviews with the media.

According to Siwelele’s spokesman Sello Nduna, the Free State-based Premier Soccer League ( ) club doesn’t want to put the former AFC Bournemouth hitman under pressure.

On the other hand, Nduna explains they have also taken the same measure on coach John Maduka, saying they want to protect the club from pressure.

“The team’s feeling is that both the coach and Tokelo should not do the interview now because he has not been signed yet, and we don’t want to put him and the team under pressure,” Nduna told DailySun.

The South African international is looking to secure a deal with the Nedbank Cup semi-finalists and has been training with the club since March when the 2019/20 PSL season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although former coach Lehlohonolo Seema was seemingly impressed with the former Masandawana forward’s attitude in training, it seems the club is yet to decide on the 29-year-old’s future.

Rantie was released by coach Pitso Mosimane’s side following reports that he went AWOL from the club’s base at Chloorkop.

After featuring once for the reigning PSL champions in the Shell Helix Cup against , the Parys-born player was released in January.

On the other hand, Seema has since left the club to take over as manager, replacing Rhulani Mokwena who returned to Sundowns, and Rantie still has to impress Maduka to earn a contract at the Mangaung-based outfit.

However, with the lanky striker a free agent, he is eligible to sign for the club should he impress Celtic and revive his ailing career.

Meanwhile, ex-Amakhosi assistant coach and Stars of Africa Academy boss Farouk Khan said there is very little coaches can do to help the striker, suggesting that Rantie is the only one that can solve his problems.

Celtic are ninth on the log with 28 points from 23 matches, and will target a top-eight finish when the season resumes next month, but their first assignment is against whom they meet in the Ke Yona semis next weekend.