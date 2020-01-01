Rangoaga and Matlaba leave Mamelodi Sundowns for Al Ahly

The pair will form part of Mosimane's backroom staff at the Red Devils for the next two seasons

have lost two members of their technical team following the departure of Pitso Mosimane to .

Fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba have left Sundowns and have been unveiled as part of Mosimane's backroom staff by the Red Devils.

The African giants took to their social media platforms to announce the acquisition of Rangoaga and Matlaba with a caption: 'a new technical team with new ambition'.

The pair worked with Mosimane for years at Chloorkop, and it is through their contribution that Sundowns have been unstoppable in the last seven years.

They have joined A Ahly with immediate effect and will be with the club until 2022 after signing two-year deals.

During the negotiations, Mosimane asked to come with at least three of his trusted men to work alongside him at Al Ahly, and the management agreed.

Rhulani Mokwena is rumoured to also be on his way to Cairo to link up with the Kagiso-born mentor but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

The news of Rangoaga and Matlaba's departures will come as a massive blow to Sundowns, especially soon after losing Mosimane.

Club president Patrice Motsepe confirmed there will be changes to the Sundowns technical team before the start of the season.

However, it's unclear at this stage if they have already opened talks with any of their targets to succeed Mosimane as head coach.

As things stand, Manqoba Mngqithi is in charge of the team on an interim basis, and he's among the coaches who could take over from the 56-year-old.

This because he has been with the Tshwane giants for the past six years, and his contribution to Sundowns winning trophies has been immense.

As Motsepe said earlier this week, Jose Roman Alexanko will remain as the club's technical director, and chances are that the Brazilians may decide to hire a local coach to continue the project that Mosimane had already started.

David Notoane, who is currently the club's MDC coach, is reported to be earmarked for a position in the senior team, and it remains to be seen if he could be the man to lead the club alongside Mngqithi and the rest of the technical team.