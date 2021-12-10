Rangnick wishes Pogba would rehab with the club as Man Utd boss weighs in on midfielder's future

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick admitted he'd prefer Paul Pogba did his rehabilitation with the club, but said the decision for the midfielder to rehab in Dubai was made before he arrived at Old Trafford.

Pogba is currently battling a thigh injury, with former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing before his departure that the French star could miss up to three months.

As a result, he's yet to feature under the newly appointed Rangnick, who understands why Pogba isn't with the team even if it is not his preference.

What did Rangnick say?

"My former clubs were always trying to make sure the rehab should take place in the club itself," he said. "As far as I can tell the medical department is really good, very good, with many different approaches towards rehab.

"I would not want players to do their rehab abroad or anywhere else but the decision on Paul was taken before I came. In the future, I have already spoken to the medical department - to Steve [McNally] our doctor, to Robin Sadler - that in the future I want players with injuries, and hopefully we don’t get long-term injuries, but if we have them in the future I want them to stay here."

Rangnick on Pogba's contract

Pogba's deal with Manchester United is set to expire this summer, with his long-term future the subject of much debate.

His agent, Mino Raiola, hinted last month that Pogba could leave Old Trafford with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus linked to moves for the French international.

Rangnick is only set to manage Man Utd for this season and will remain on as a consultant afterwards, but he said he won't be working to convince Pogba to stay if his heart isn't set on the club.

"Players have to want to play and stay for a club and a big club like Manchester United," Rangnick said. "If a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United medium or long term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind.

"This is such a massive club with such fantastic support from the supporters, I don't think anyone in the club should try to convince a player to stay. But on the other hand let's wait and see, I have spoken with him for 15 minutes over the phone a few days ago. Let's have him come back, get fully fit, train with the team and then see where we stand, how the team has developed by then.

"He can be an important player but this is true for all the other players that we have and I'm not just the coach of Paul Pogba, I'm also the coach of all the other players and my ambition is to make them better, improve each individual player, and this is only possible by improving the performance of the whole team."

