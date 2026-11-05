Rangers legend urges Bafana star Olwethu Makhanya to not hurry the next step in his career: ‘I don’t think he should be in any rush to go’

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The Rangers legend Ally McCoist has issued a firm piece of career advice to Rangers defender Olwethu Makhanya as interest in the South African international continues to build across the United Kingdom. The Ibrox icon believes that the youngster must prioritise his current development in Glasgow rather than chasing a high-profile move too soon.

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Developing at Ibrox remains the priority

The rise of Olwethu Makhanya at Rangers has not gone unnoticed, with the 22-year-old South African defender quickly establishing himself as a vital component of the Scottish Premiership side’s backline.

McCoist, who remains one of the most revered figures in the history of the Gers, is adamant that jumping into a new challenge too quickly could stall the momentum Makhanya has built since arriving in Europe.

While the allure of the English top flight is undeniable for any ambitious player, McCoist has cautioned against the temptation to move during the next transfer window. He suggests that the defender should focus on perfecting his craft under the intense spotlight of the Glasgow crowd, where expectations are always high.

The legendary forward’s comments reflect a growing sentiment that young talents often leave Scotland too early, sometimes struggling for game time at mid-table English clubs.

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Reflecting on the situation, McCoist echoed the thoughts of fellow pundit Pat Nevin, noting that there is a wealth of benefit to be found in staying put. “I don’t think Makhanya should be in any rush to go anywhere,” McCoist said. “He’s had a very good start, though the weekend was maybe a little reminder that you don’t get any easy games and you’re a target.”

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Navigating the hype of Premier League interest

Despite the "rave reports" Makhanya has received for his early contributions, the reality of top-flight football means that any dip in form is scrutinised immediately. McCoist pointed out that recent matches served as a necessary learning curve for the young centre-back, proving that consistency is the most difficult trait to master. Dealing with the physical demands and the tactical variations of the Scottish game is essential preparation for the even greater challenges that await in England or beyond.

The former Rangers manager and star striker urged the player to ignore the noise coming from agents and the media, focusing instead on his daily output on the training pitch.

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“So, from that point of view, there’s no doubt that with the way he’s started, there will be clubs looking at him. But I would be advising him to stay for a while, get the job done, keep getting rave reports, and see where it takes him,” the icon continued. This message serves as a clear blueprint for the defender, suggesting that his value will likely increase as he becomes a more seasoned professional within the demands of a high-pressure club.

For the Bafana Bafana international, the upcoming months will be a test of resolve both on and off the pitch. With the January window approaching, the speculation is likely to intensify, but having the public backing and advice of a club legend like McCoist provides a significant steer.