Rangers defender Bassey reflects on 'amazing night' at Borussia Dortmund

Calvin Bassey is full of praise for his Rangers teammates after their 4-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Uefa Europa League.

Bassey, who regularly plays as a left-back, was deployed to partner Connor Goldson at the centre of the defence on Thursday and they limited the attacking threat of their German hosts.

The six-goal thriller at the Signal-Iduna-Park has left the Super Eagles star in awe and he disclosed how Rangers' plan led to the victory.

“Obviously it was a great night and a great feeling, we did amazing as a team, we enjoyed it and the next game comes thick and fast,” Bassey was quoted by Glasgow Times.

“You always want to be involved in the biggest games. For us every game is a big game, I know it’s cliche but it’s true because playing for a team like Rangers you can’t accept anything less than three points.

“Yesterday was an amazing night, in a big competition and I’m just happy we delivered. The game plan was to go out there and be brave, trust in ourselves and I think we showed that yesterday.

“We were brave in our press, we were high. We showed we can compete on a big stage.”

Erling Haaland was a notable absentee in Dortmund’s team on Thursday but Bassey has expressed his readiness to face the Norwegian star in the return fixture at Ibrox Stadium next Thursday.

“Of course, you always want to test yourself against the best. Obviously, he is one of the best strikers in the world without a doubt,” he said. “You want to see how you do against these sort of players.”

The 22-year-old is eager to continue in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s starting XI having played 30 matches across all competitions this season.

“I just want to play! Every game I want to be involved wherever I play,” Bassey continued.

“Centre-back you need more communication and it sort of starts with you on the ball, if you can beat the first press, you’ve got the responsibility of setting the tone for the team in terms of beating the press and being brave.

“If me and Connor Goldson are brave it goes throughout the team and everyone then wants to play.”