Rangers coach disputes Bafana star Olwethu Makhanya's comments - 'It's too easy to point fingers at character'

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The Gers manager Derek McInnes has moved to defend his squad's psychological resilience following public criticism from defender Olwethu Makhanya. The South African centre-back raised concerns about the team's mental state after a recent Scottish Premiership fixture, prompting a swift rebuttal from his manager.

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Makhanya's heroics and post-match frustration

Olwethu Makhanya enjoyed a bittersweet evening on Wednesday as he registered his first goal for Rangers in dramatic fashion. The Bafana Bafana international popped up with a vital 89th-minute header to salvage a 2-2 draw for the Glasgow giants in a difficult away encounter against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Reflecting on the result, the former Stellenbosch FC man did not hold back in his assessment of the team’s display. Makhanya admitted that the performance was disappointing and insisted that the Gers are capable of much more than what they showed on the pitch.

The defender’s blunt honesty sparked an immediate debate among the Rangers faithful, especially given the club’s current pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts. Despite his goal-scoring heroics, Makhanya’s focus remained on the technical and mental lapses that allowed Hearts to take control of the match for large periods.

McInnes rejects character concerns

Speaking to the media in the build-up to Saturday’s Scottish League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen, Derek McInnes addressed the comments made by his centre-half. The 55-year-old manager was firm in his stance, suggesting that the South African's assessment was perhaps a bit too harsh on a group of players that he believes have already proven their mettle during the current campaign.

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"I got told about Makka's comments," McInnes explained, as reported by Soccer Laduma. "I think there was a period in the game where it looked as if we were second best, even though the running stats will tell you we weren't. But it's too easy to point fingers at character. That's a word that gets bandied about here. We've got plenty of character. We've shown that already this season, with character to bounce back and get a result at Hearts when it looked as if we weren't going to get that."

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The manager’s defensive stance highlights a desire to protect the internal harmony of the dressing room as they prepare for a trip to Hampden Park. While Makhanya saw the late comeback as a sign of underlying issues, McInnes viewed the same event as proof of the squad's underlying strength. By coming back from the brink of defeat at Tynecastle, the manager argues his players demonstrated exactly the kind of grit that critics claim is missing.

Balancing grit with technical improvement

McInnes was quick to point out that while he disagreed with the characterisation of his players as lacking spirit, he was not blind to the team’s tactical failings. He acknowledged that there were significant moments in the midweek draw where the side struggled to impose themselves on the opposition.

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"The lads never give up and there's a real determination and sheer will about them," the Rangers boss continued. "At times in the game, we have to acknowledge we weren't good enough, both technically and physically. We're learning about these boys on the job and the experiences of Wednesday night will hopefully help us." This measured approach suggests that while the manager will defend his players’ hearts, he is demanding more from their heads and feet.

As the Gers prepare to face Aberdeen, the dynamic between the manager and his star defender will be under the microscope. Makhanya has quickly become a key figure in the Rangers backline, and his willingness to speak his mind reflects his growing status within the club. Whether this internal disagreement serves as a catalyst for a stronger performance in the League Cup remains to be seen, but McInnes is clearly determined to keep the narrative focused on his team's resilience.