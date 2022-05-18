Rangers' Aribo matches Iwobi's European competition mark against Eintracht Frankfurt

Joe Aribo has become the second Nigerian to score in the final of a major European competition.

The 25-year-old achieved this feat having found the net for Rangers in Wednesday’s Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

After a goalless first half inside Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Aribo gave Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men the lead three minutes before the hour mark.

With Djibril Sow heading the ball back towards his own goal, the Super Eagle breezed past the defender and held his composure under pressure before slotting his left-footed strike past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

Incidentally, that effort was Aribo’s first goal in the Europa League of the 2021-22 campaign.

According to Opta, the only Nigerian to score in the final of a major European tournament was Alex Iwobi.

The former Arsenal star achieved the feat in 2019 when he scored as the Gunners bowed 4-1 to Chelsea in the Europa League final staged at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

Five minutes later, Aribo was cautioned by referee Slavko Vincic for a foul on former France international of Malian descent Almamy Toure.

Nevertheless, the Gers’ lead lasted for just twelve minutes as Rafael Santos Borre restored parity for the Bundesliga outfit after he was teed up by Filip Kostic.

Kostic delivered a dangerous cross in from the left flank that drifted between Connor Goldson and Calvin Bassey while the Colombian forward rifled past goalkeeper Allan McGregor into the bottom-right corner.