Ranga Chivaviro, Mduduzi Shabalala and England-based Waylon Renecke named in Bafana Bafana's Cosafa preliminary squad

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Cosafa head coach Morena Ramoreboli has unveiled the preliminary squad for the upcoming 2023 Senior Men's Cosafa Cup set to kick-off from 5 to 16 July in Durban.

Kaizer Chiefs-linked Ranga Chivaviro has been named in the preliminary squad alongside Amakhosi's sensational youngster Mduduzi Shabalala.

Ramoreboli has also called up Waylon Renecke who plays his football for English side Norwich City. Waylon (17) has played 33 times in the English Premier League Under-18 and he was part of the SA squad at the 2023 Afcon finals in Algeria.

WHAT WAS SAID: Safa technical director, Walter Steenbok, expressed his confidence in the two coaches' ability to excel in this year's tournament as Ramoreboli will be assisted by Raymond Mdaka.

"We look forward to playing this year’s Cosafa Cup, and believe that our scouting team has done a great job in scouting players in the First Division, our former U23 players and players on the verge of breaking into the Bafana Bafana team.

"Coach Ramoreboli has the necessary experience and support to ensure that we do well in this regional championship. We hope his exploits in the previous tournament will galvanize the troops to have the motivation of raising their hands for future Bafana Bafana duties," Steenbok was quoted as saying by Safa.net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: These players are expected to make their auditions and raise their hands for the senior national team as Hugo Broos and his assistant Helman Mkhalele will be monitoring the competition. Players like Ranga Chivaviro would feel they have what it takes to play for Broos' side as the national team has qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

WHAT'S NEXT: The squad is scheduled to converge for training camp on Tuesday during which the final 21-man roster will be revealed.

Below is the full list of the squad:

Lincoln Vyver - Cape Town Spurs

Jethren Barr - Not Attached

Jody February - Mamelodi Sundowns

Kanya Mini - Amavarara

Sifiso Ngobeni - Mamelodi Sundowns

Bradley Cross - Maritzburg United

Siyanda Msani - Richards Bay FC

Katlego Mohamme - Mamelodi Sundowns

Sicelokuhle Hlatswayo - Golden Arrows

Keegan Allan - Moraka Swallows

Macbeth Mahlangu - TS Galaxy

Veluyeke Zulu - AmaZulu

Olwethu Makahanya - Stellenbosch

Tshegofatso Nyama - TS Galaxy

Kamogelo Sebelebele - TS Galaxy

Nkosikhona Rabebe - TS Galaxy

Bonginkosi Makume - Maritzburg United

Kathleho Maphathe - Richards Bay

Thabang Matuludi - Polokwane City

Thabo Cele - Radomiak Radom, Poland

Mdudzi Shabalala - Kaizer Chiefs

Shadrack Kobedi - Royal AM

Sanele Barns - Richards Bay

Kamogelo Mahlatsi - Kaizer Chiefs

Ryan Moon - Golden Arrows

Ashley Kupido - Cape Town Spurs

Khothatso Mariba - Venda Football Academy

Ayanda Lukhele - Orbit College

Tiklas Thutlwa - Black Leopards

Thapelo Tshilo - Upington United

Sphamandla Gumede - Dondolo Stars

Thabani Mthembu - Umsinga

Yanelwa Mbuthuma - Richards Bay

Shaune Mogaila - Royal AM

Mfundo Thikazi - Royal AM

Lesedi Kapinga - Mamelodi Sundowns

Lesiba Nku - Marumo Galants

Ranga Chivaviro - Marumo Galants

Nduduzo Sibiya - Golden Arrows

Igraam Rayners - Stellenbosch

Daweron Van Rhyn - Upington City

Luvuyo Phewa - Mamelodi Sundowns

Waylon Renecke - Norwich City, England

Nkululeko Miya - Umsinga

Velemiseni Ndwandwe - Golden Arrows

Sapholwethu Kelepu - Amavarara

Tshepang Makara - Amavarara