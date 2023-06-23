Ranga Chivaviro, Mduduzi Shabalala and England-based Waylon Renecke named in Bafana Bafana's Cosafa preliminary squad

- Ranga Chivaviro named in Bafana's preliminary squad
- Kaizer Chiefs duo Mduduzi Shabalala and Kamohelo Mahlatsi called-up
- Ramoreboli also called-up England-based teenager
WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Cosafa head coach Morena Ramoreboli has unveiled the preliminary squad for the upcoming 2023 Senior Men's Cosafa Cup set to kick-off from 5 to 16 July in Durban.
Kaizer Chiefs-linked Ranga Chivaviro has been named in the preliminary squad alongside Amakhosi's sensational youngster Mduduzi Shabalala.
Ramoreboli has also called up Waylon Renecke who plays his football for English side Norwich City. Waylon (17) has played 33 times in the English Premier League Under-18 and he was part of the SA squad at the 2023 Afcon finals in Algeria.
WHAT WAS SAID: Safa technical director, Walter Steenbok, expressed his confidence in the two coaches' ability to excel in this year's tournament as Ramoreboli will be assisted by Raymond Mdaka.
"We look forward to playing this year’s Cosafa Cup, and believe that our scouting team has done a great job in scouting players in the First Division, our former U23 players and players on the verge of breaking into the Bafana Bafana team.
"Coach Ramoreboli has the necessary experience and support to ensure that we do well in this regional championship. We hope his exploits in the previous tournament will galvanize the troops to have the motivation of raising their hands for future Bafana Bafana duties," Steenbok was quoted as saying by Safa.net.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: These players are expected to make their auditions and raise their hands for the senior national team as Hugo Broos and his assistant Helman Mkhalele will be monitoring the competition. Players like Ranga Chivaviro would feel they have what it takes to play for Broos' side as the national team has qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
WHAT'S NEXT: The squad is scheduled to converge for training camp on Tuesday during which the final 21-man roster will be revealed.
Below is the full list of the squad:
Lincoln Vyver - Cape Town Spurs
Jethren Barr - Not Attached
Jody February - Mamelodi Sundowns
Kanya Mini - Amavarara
Sifiso Ngobeni - Mamelodi Sundowns
Bradley Cross - Maritzburg United
Siyanda Msani - Richards Bay FC
Katlego Mohamme - Mamelodi Sundowns
Sicelokuhle Hlatswayo - Golden Arrows
Keegan Allan - Moraka Swallows
Macbeth Mahlangu - TS Galaxy
Veluyeke Zulu - AmaZulu
Olwethu Makahanya - Stellenbosch
Tshegofatso Nyama - TS Galaxy
Kamogelo Sebelebele - TS Galaxy
Nkosikhona Rabebe - TS Galaxy
Bonginkosi Makume - Maritzburg United
Kathleho Maphathe - Richards Bay
Thabang Matuludi - Polokwane City
Thabo Cele - Radomiak Radom, Poland
Mdudzi Shabalala - Kaizer Chiefs
Shadrack Kobedi - Royal AM
Sanele Barns - Richards Bay
Kamogelo Mahlatsi - Kaizer Chiefs
Ryan Moon - Golden Arrows
Ashley Kupido - Cape Town Spurs
Khothatso Mariba - Venda Football Academy
Ayanda Lukhele - Orbit College
Tiklas Thutlwa - Black Leopards
Thapelo Tshilo - Upington United
Sphamandla Gumede - Dondolo Stars
Thabani Mthembu - Umsinga
Yanelwa Mbuthuma - Richards Bay
Shaune Mogaila - Royal AM
Mfundo Thikazi - Royal AM
Lesedi Kapinga - Mamelodi Sundowns
Lesiba Nku - Marumo Galants
Ranga Chivaviro - Marumo Galants
Nduduzo Sibiya - Golden Arrows
Igraam Rayners - Stellenbosch
Daweron Van Rhyn - Upington City
Luvuyo Phewa - Mamelodi Sundowns
Waylon Renecke - Norwich City, England
Nkululeko Miya - Umsinga
Velemiseni Ndwandwe - Golden Arrows
Sapholwethu Kelepu - Amavarara
Tshepang Makara - Amavarara