Ramzy: Egypt losing the ball in dangerous areas could hurt Afcon ambition

The Pharaohs assistant coach is wary that errors which creep in intermittently could hurt the team’s chances of claiming the Afcon

assistant manager Hany Ramzy has warned the side to reduce the mistakes which irregularly creep into their game if they’re to claim the (Afcon) title.

The Pharaohs secured a 3-1 win against Guinea in their final warm-up game before the continental showpiece which is scheduled to start on June 21.

Sory Kaba took advantage of an awful Omar Gaber back-pass to equalize for the Syli Nationale in the 63rd minute before goals from Ahmed Ali and Gaber made sure of the win for the hosts.

Ramzy spoke to the press hours after the game and stressed the importance of eradicating silly errors from their play during the finals.

"Guinea's test was beneficial as it was strong on the physical level. At the same time, Guinea is technically better than ," Ramzy told the media.

"We made some naive mistakes; we lost the ball easily, especially the defenders and midfielders. It would be no problem if that happened with the strikers.

"Even if they are tired, players shouldn't lose the ball or play with extra confidence, as African teams don't depend on starting the attack from the back only; they wait for any mistake from either defenders or midfielders to attack severely.

"We also should make the best use of the chances we get against the goal. These are all lessons we took from the Guinea match. And of course, Salah's appearance in the second half made a big difference in our attack," the assistant coach emphasized.

Following two wins in their warm-up games, Javier Aguirre’s side has now wrapped up preparations for the Afcon as they seek an eighth African crown.

The host nation begins their search for a first Afcon title since 2010 against Zimbabwe, before games against DR Congo and follow on June 26 and June 30, respectively.