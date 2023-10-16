Ramovic adamant Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates can beat Mamelodi Sundowns to PSL title - 'Anything can happen'

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic is confident Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have what it takes to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

Downs have been doing well in PSL

Pirates & Chiefs struggling to match the Brazilians

Ramovic confident the Soweto giants can deliver

TELL ME MORE: Sundowns have a 100% winning record in the Premier Soccer League this season and are on 24 points.

Chiefs have been inconsistent having collected 11 points from the nine games they have played, six more than Pirates who have taken part in five matches.

Ramovic believes the quality within the Soweto giants is enough to compete with Masandawana.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think we have to be honest and say Pirates are also a very, very fantastic team; it’s not only Sundowns," Ramovic told the media.

"You also have Chiefs in our group... but all in all, Pirates and Chiefs, in my view, should always compete to win the league and not be happy for [second-place] finish.

"It will be nice that we have more excitement [at the top of the table], and not only Sundowns that are with many points ahead.

"I think with this squad, Pirates and Chiefs have, they can compete and they will. It’s a long season until May, so anything can happen.

"I think Pirates, after the [MTN8 win, will get even more momentum and motivation. They have three games at hand. If they win it all, they will be at the top.

"I think that Pirates and Chiefs can [compete]. With the financial power, with the players they have, with the coaches they have, I think it will still be an exciting league until May."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilians have won the last six editions of the Premier Soccer League.

The last time Amakhosi won the league was in the 2014/15 season while Bucs' most recent crown was in the 2011/12 campaign.

Last season, the Sea Robbers managed to finish behind Downs.

WHAT NEXT: The league is still in its first third, and with two-thirds remaining, chances of Chiefs and Pirates to push Masandawana cannot be overlooked.

However, they will have to be more consistent like the defending champions, and avoid dropping points unnecessarily.