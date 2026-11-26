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The latest on Gonçalo Ramos after he was substituted at half-time in Olympiacos-Milan: how is the Milan striker?

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Milan can take plenty of positives from their stunning comeback from 2-0 down to win 4-2 away to Olympiacos in Piraeus, Athens. The three points also put them back in contention to qualify for the tournament's play-offs.

Cisse scored again, Hutchinson impressed, and Pulisic and Moreira also found the net. Ruben Amorim had plenty to like about his side's second half, but Goncalo Ramos missed it. Amorim took him and Estupinan off at half-time, with the Greeks leading 1-0. Estupinan's substitution was tactical, while the Portuguese forward had picked up a problem in the first half.

Amorim confirms: "He was in pain" - Speaking to Sky immediately after the match, Ruben Amorim explained that he had not replaced Ramos with Pulisic to change things tactically, even though Alphadjo Cisse moved into the false nine role once again. He had to make the change: "No, I didn't change the game with the substitution. Ramos went off because he was in pain. The change was forced".

What happened - Ramos has not been in outstanding physical condition recently. During the win over Frosinone, he came off at team-mate Rabiot's request because of a minor calf problem that subsequently cleared up. His withdrawal today was not officially due to a muscle problem. Instead, he had suffered a heavy knock in the first half. Ramos had dribbled past former Inter defender Lorenzo Pirola, who still went in on him and brought him down with a heavy challenge to the shin. Ramos played on through the pain, limping slightly until half-time.

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He will be assessed tomorrow - The substitution may have been a precaution, but Milan will reassess Ramos tomorrow, with tests to be carried out at Milanello. His availability is crucial for the rest of Milan's season, so the club will leave nothing to chance.