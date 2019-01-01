Ramoreboli: Former Orlando Pirates slayer resigns as Royal Eagles head coach

The former Lioli mentor has vacated his position just over a month after replacing Joel Masutha at the KwaZulu-Natal club

Goal can exclusively reveal that Morena Ramoreboli has resigned as head coach of Royal Eagles.

Ramoreboli joined the National First Division (NFD) side two months ago, but according to a source inside the club's camp, the coach tendered his resignation on Thursday.

"Coach Morena has resigned as the team's coach. The conditions were not conducive at all which made it him to quit his job," the source told Goal.

Asked to elaborate on the resignation, the source said: "The club failed to provide accommodation for the coach. They didn't even know where he was sleeping. He was also not provided with everything he needs to get the best of the players he had. It was just a mess."

Ramoreboli became prominent when he helped Maluti FET College hammer 4-1 in the 2013 Nedbank Cup edition at Charles Mopeli Stadium.

He also worked for Bloemfontein as head of development before being appointed as head coach of Lesotho-based side Lioli in January 2018.

Goal also contacted Ramoreboli, who confirmed tendering his resignation without being drawn into more details.

"Yes, it's true but I am unable to reveal reasons behind my resignation at this stage," said Ramoreboli.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, the source went further to confirm the departure of Richard Makhoba as the club's general manager. Makhoba tendered his resignation on Monday.

"Richard Makhoba resigned as the team's general manager on Monday and the big boss accepted his resignation," added the source.

Efforts to get hold of Royal Eagles chairman Sbu Mpisane proved futile as his phone rang unanswered at the time of publication.