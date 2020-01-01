Ramoreboli: Former Orlando Pirates slayer closes in on new club

The former Royal Eagles coach is set to take over as coach of Lioli in the mountainous kingdom

Former Royal Eagles coach Morena Ramoreboli is set to rejoin Lesotho’s Lioli and Goal has reliably learned that the experienced manager is set to be unveiled on Wednesday.

The coach made his name when he led Maluti FET College in the Nedbank Cup to a 4-1 win over at Charles Mopeli Stadium in 2013.

Ramoreboli also worked with Bloemfontein as Head of Development before taking up the role as head coach of the Lesotho-based side Lioli in January 2018.

“Ramoreboli will be joining Lioli in Lesotho from tomorrow,” a source told Goal.

Goal has also discovered that the coach has been asked to take over the Lioli for a second time after their match scheduled for Wednesday.

The former National First Division (NFD) coach was in charge of Eagles last year but parted ways with the club in October.

It was reported that the coach tendered his resignation following a dispute over the club's ownership, where Shauwn Mpisane and her son jumped ship to join Real Kings.

The dispute resulted in the divorce of S'bu and Shauwn Mpisane, who previously owned the NFD outfit.

Article continues below

In addition, Lioli is fresh from a 2-1 win over Lijabathu in the Lesotho Premier League and currently sit seventh on the log with 18 points from 12 matches.

Ramoreboli was appointed as Phunya Sele Sele’s Head of Development in 2016 and also served as Serame Letsoaka’s assistant coach in the senior team.