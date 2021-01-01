Ramapele, Mulaudzi, Dabda and Cisse help Dinamo-BSUPC to Belarusian cup win

The Banyana Banyana duo dazzled as Maleyew Yury's team crushed their local rivals to a preseason tournament triumph

Lebogang Ramalepe and Rhoda Mulaudzi were on target for Dinamo-BSUPC as Nagede Cisse and Claudia Dabda starred in a 6-0 victory over Dnepr Mogilev 6-0 on Wednesday.

Ramalepe and Mulaudzi had helped Dinamo to a double last season, scoring three and seven goals, respectively, along with Claudia Dabda, and have now continued from where they left out.

After wins over ABFF WU-19 and Zorka-BDU, Cisse, Mulaudzi and Ramalepe were handed starting role while Dabda came off from the bench as the Africans starred in the triumph.

Ramalepe opened the scoring for Dinamo after just seven minutes before Karina Olkhovik doubled the lead for Maleyew Yury's team 15 minutes from the half-time break.

After the restart, Dinamo maintained their dominance as Anastasiya Linnik extended the lead two minutes into the second half before Mulaudzi made it four for her side in the 56th minute.

Article continues below

Nine minutes later, Darya Stezhko added a fifth of the match before Yuliya Duben completed the rout 15 minutes from time.

South Africa's Ramalepe was in action for the first 45 minutes and her compatriot Mulaudzi played for 67 minutes as Ivorian Cisse lasted the duration and Cameroon's Dabda saw the last 45.

The result saw Dinamo emerge champions of the Belarusian pre-season tournament following nine points from three games.