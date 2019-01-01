Ramahlwe Mphahlele wants Kaizer Chiefs to push for Caf qualification spot

The experienced right-back says their mission is to qualify for the Caf Champions League or the Caf Confederation Cup

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says their target is to do well in their remaining Premier Soccer League ( ) matches for them to finish the season in a decent position.

‘Rama’ says it is not a secret that they have the ambition of lifting the Nedbank Cup title, saying a Caf or Confederation Cup qualification is still a possibility.

"I'm sure if we push hard in these remaining games, as well as the Nedbank Cup games, we have a chance of finishing in a better position,” Mphahlele said to the media.

Amakhosi are set to face in the Ke Yona Cup semi-finals and the right-back insists they want to lift the trophy.

"That's what we will do, and obviously we want to win the Nedbank Cup; it's not a secret,” added the defender.

"We'll do everything in our powers to win it and, if we win it, we go to Africa (Caf Confederation Cup). If we finish better in the league, we still go to Africa and that's what we want,” he asserted.

Despite saying he doesn’t want to talk about the PSL title race, Mphahlele insists that giving their best will help them finish in a decent position.

Chiefs currently sit seventh on the log table with 36 points. They have six matches still to play in order to try and finish the season on a high and will meet FC at home this weekend as they look to collect maximum points.

"Better is number one, of course. It would be great if we win the league. I don't really want to dwell much on the league title race. And like I said, we want to push in the remaining games and see where we end,” he added.

"If we push hard enough in the remaining games and win them, or draw or whatever, wherever we're going to end up, that, for us, will be better because we actually pushed hard and didn't lose games,” concluded Mphahlele.