Ramahlwe Mphahlele set for Kaizer Chiefs return, Lebogang Manyama out for months

Amakhosi have been boosted by the return to fitness of Rama, but at the same time, Manyama will be out until around April with a torn knee ligament

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has recovered from a knee injury and will be available for selection in the near future, the club confirmed.

Mphahlele has been out of action since December 1, 2018, when he got injured in the 2-1 loss to Golden Arrows in Durban.

He featured in Amakhosi's MultiChoice Diski Challenge match against AmaZulu last week in an attempt to regain his full fitness.

Chiefs also revealed that Philani Zulu is on the mend following a facial fracture injury in the Caf Confederation Cup encounter against Elgeco Plus.

Playing as a midfielder since the start of the campaign, Zulu is expected to continue featuring for Ernst Middendorp's side as soon as he fully recovers from the injury.

Moreover, Joseph Molangoane is expected to be back in full training in the next two to three weeks.

According to Chiefs, the speedy winger has started non-contact training. Molangoane suffered a broken leg injury at the start of the season against Free State Stars in an MTN8 quarter-final match.

The Glamour Boys also announced some bad news from the camp with Erick Mathoho expected to be on the sidelines for the next four weeks.

Mathoho also injured himself towards the end of last year, and Chiefs have had to do without his services since then.

Goalkeeper and skipper Itumeleng Khune has begun gym work after having undergone surgery on his shoulder.

However, he will only return next season with the club expecting him to join the rest of his teammates for the 2019/20 pre-season training.

Finally, Lebogang Manyama will undergo surgery today (Wednesday) after suffering a torn knee ligament injury last week.

According to Amakhosi's physiotherapist Dave Milner, Manyama, will only resume training in two to three months.

"Lebogang Manyama has a torn knee ligament. He will undergo surgery on Wednesday. He is expected to resume training in two to three months," said Milner.