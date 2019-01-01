Ramahlwe Mphahlele: Kaizer Chiefs are getting better under Ernst Middendorp

While the German mentor has been criticised for fielding no less than six defenders in recent weeks, Rama strongly believes that Chiefs are improving

Defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele believes that are getting better under the tutelage of head coach Ernst Middendorp.

However, the right-back warned that there's still a lot of work to do and build on the foundation laid by the German mentor since his return toward the end of 2018.

"We are getting better under the new coach, but we should just continue working hard as a team and build from here," Mphahlele told the media.

While they are in position seven on the log, Amakhosi still have a lot to play for as they are in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

Mphahlele said they are not entirely satisfied with their season simply because Chiefs have not won anything as yet.

"We can’t be satisfied [with our season]. I mean, we haven’t achieved anything yet. We don’t just want to be good, we want to be great," said Mphahlele.

He added that winning the Nedbank Cup trophy tops their priority list, saying that they would admit to having had a terrible season if they fail to lift the trophy this season.

“We want to win something and then we can put the trophy on the table and say; 'Okay, we haven't done well, but if we don’t have anything to show for it, then we haven’t done well," added Mphahlele.

Article continues below

The Glamour Boys will be away to this coming weekend, and anything less than a win will be deemed unacceptable by the club's fans.

Last year, Chiefs crashed out of the Nedbank Cup in the semi-finals where they lost to eventual winners .