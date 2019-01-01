Ramahlwe Mphahlele: I'm not trying to be Kaizer Chiefs' hero

The Amakhosi defender is working hard to secure a spot in the Bafana Bafana squad

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele says he will not try and become a hero just to impress Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter.

‘Rama’ wants to form part of the Bafana squad for the 2019 Caf African Cup of Nations tournament which will be hosted by between June and July.

“I am happy that the guys went there (to ) and executed the plan well and we are qualified now. It would have been an injustice for us had we not qualified after doing so well and not losing a game,” Mphahlele said to the media.

“And to find teams who at some point lost 4-1 like Namibia qualifying ahead of us would have been bad. I am very happy that we qualified and I think it is the start of many good things to come. The nation also deserved it,” he said.

The former right-back says he will follow instructions from Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp at Naturena before looking at impressing Baxter.

“For me, the focus is to help my team and obviously that entails that I have to play well and work hard. It is not about me trying to be a hero so I can be in the national team. I play to what coach Ernst says, if he says stay, don’t attack, I do that,” continued the defender.

Article continues below

“I obviously do want to be in the national team. That is no secret. I have been part of the team and I am hopeful that I will make it,” he added.

“The coach (Stuart Baxter) called and gave me the reasons and I understood them. I wished him the best. I had just come back from injury and going into this kind of game was going to be difficult,” concluded Mphahlele.

Mphahlele and his Chiefs team-mates will face FC in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday evening.