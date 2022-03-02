Ramabula: Former Mamelodi Sundowns academy player dies after being struck by lightning

Former Mamelodi Sundowns academy player Lesiba Ramabula was killed when he was struck by lightning in Limpopo on Tuesday.

According to FarPost, the 21-year-old Ramabula, who currently was turning out for Limpopo club Turfloop 95 FC, was allegedly walking with his friend at the park in Zone-One when the incident happened.

The two were immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident but Ramabulana was confirmed to have passed away on arrival. Limpopo MEC for Social Development Nkakareng Rakgoale has confirmed the death of the football player.

“After learning about this tragic incident, we immediately activated a team of social workers who will reach out to the family and start providing psychosocial support services,” Rakgoale said as quoted by FarPost.

“We know that the family is obviously going through a lot, as they lost a young man who is said to be a promising soccer star. Our social workers will also extend the same service to the survivor and other affected parties.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish his friend a speedy recovery.”

According to FarPost, Ramabula started his football journey at Molemole Academy under coach Willy Moloto and in 2014, he was also part of the Limpopo Sports school of excellence team before joining the Masandawana academy in 2019.

He was then registered to play for Gauteng ABC Motsepe League club M Tigers, which has an association with Sundowns before he moved to Turfloop 95 in January this year.