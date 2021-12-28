Ralani: Mamelodi Sundowns sign Cape Town City dribbling wizard

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Cape Town City winger Bradley Ralani.

The experienced attacker has joined the reigning PSL champions in a one-and-half year deal, with a one-year option to extend.

Ralani, who has been on the books of the City since 2017, helped the Citizens clinch the 2018 MTN8 title under coach Benni McCarthy.

The 34-year-old is one of the most skillful players in the PSL and he finished the 2019/20 season with joint-most assists (nine) in the league.

Sundowns release the following statement confirming Ralani's arrival at the Chloorkop-based giants on Tuesday afternoon:

Mamelodi Sundowns are delighted to welcome attacker Bradley “Surprise” Ralani from Cape Town City.

The Kimberley-born midfielder makes his way to Tshwane to represent The Brazilians following the signing of an 18 months deal, with a 1 -year option to extend.

Ralani – who started his career locally at the Stars of Africa academy – is an experienced campaigner who has plied his trade in Norway and Sweden, representing numerous clubs including IFK Hässleholm, Helsingborg, Landskrona & Lyngby BK before returning to South Africa in 2018 to join City.

Surprise has been a prominent player in his time in the Mother City, contributing goals and assists and becoming the clubs all-time leading goalscorer earlier this season.

The attacker’s form for The Citizens Eric this season has seen him make 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and two assists in the process.

When the team returns to training at Chloorkop, Ralani will be linking up with a familiar face when he reunites with former teammate Kermit Erasmus, who also signed from the Cape Town outfit.

Welcome to Bafana Ba Style, Surprise.