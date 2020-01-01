Ralani: Former Helsingborg IF midfielder signs new Cape Town City deal

The 32-year-old player has decided to put pen to paper and remain at the club for another campaign

have announced that Bradley Ralani has signed a new deal with the club.

The experienced playmaker has been one of the best midfielders this season having impressed with his ability to create goals.

Ralani has registered joint-most assists (eight) in the Premer Soccer League ( ) along with playmaker Lebogang Manyama this season.

The Citizens have since released the following statement indicating that Ralani has signed a new one-year deal.

"The club is delighted to have signed a new contract with Surprise Ralani. The winger is extending his stay until June 2021," a club statement read.

The Kimberley-born player's previous contract was set to expire at the end of this month having joined City from former Swedish champions Helsingborg IF in 2017.

The Citizens snapped up Ralani after he impressed in the Swedish second tier, Superettan as he netted six goals from 27 matches during the 2017 season.

Ralani made his PSL debut midway through the 2017/18 campaign and he finished the campaign with 15 appearances across all competitions and netted once for City.

The diminutive player enjoyed regular game time under then-City coach Benni McCarthy in the following season and he won his first major trophy in football.

Ralani helped the Citizens clinch their maiden, MTN8 trophy in 2018 and he ended up playing 25 competitive matches and scored three goals for the team that season (2018/19).

The former Landskrona attacker was playing his best football since he joined the City when the current season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic last March.

His goal and assist inspired City to a 2-0 win over Bloemfontein in a league clash on March 08 and this proved to be the team's last competitive game.

Ralani has enjoyed his football under Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink, who replaced McCarthy last November and he is now one of the team's key players.

The skillful player has made 24 appearances across all competitions and netted three goals for the Citizens this term.

Ralani, who is a well-travelled player, helped Lyngby clinch the 2015/16 Danish First Division title.