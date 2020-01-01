Rakhale: Reported Kaizer Chiefs target joins Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

The 30-year-old has been clubless since he left Chippa United at the beginning of July

Former midfielder Thabo Rakhale has joined Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, the Limpopo club has confirmed.

After leaving early July, following the expiry of his contract, the midfielder was strongly linked with a move to as a free agent.

But a Fifa transfer ban imposed on Amakhosi appears to have closed the Naturena door for Rakhale.

According to Sun Sport, the player had confirmed to the publication that he has found a new home at the Limpopo-based Tshakhuma.

But Tshakhuma have since announced the arrival of the 30-year-old.

New Player Arrival



We can confirm that we have signed Thabo Rakhale



TTMFC management — TTM-FC Official Page (@TTM_Original) November 13, 2020

The period of Rakhale's Tshakhuma contract is yet to be revealed.

Prior to the official announcement, some reports had suggested that there was massive interest in the payer who was reportedly turning down offers from elsewhere while waiting for the outcome of Chiefs’ transfer ban appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Rakhale’s agent Mandla Mthembu had said his client was close to signing for a new club as also appeared as serious suitors.

“Rakhale is 99 percent done with joining his new team. But I can’t reveal much because they said when the time is right, they want to make their announcement,” Mthembu told Sowetan Live.

“I don’t want to ruin things for them because of their reasons they told me. My comment, I will say, is 99 percent done. That’s all I can say. Rakhale will be unveiled by his new team whenever they are ready. Let me put it that way.”

Tshakhuma have, however, drawn controversy in their transfer business as on some occasions they confirm new signings, only for the players to resurface elsewhere.

Rakhale is a huge signing for Tshakhuma, with the midfielder having played Premier Soccer League ( ) football for the past seven years.

He first tasted top-flight league football with , before spending three and half seasons at Orlando Pirates and then a spell at Chippa United.

The PSL transfer window will close on November 17.