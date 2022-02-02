Rakhale: Once linked with Kaizer Chiefs, ex-Orlando Pirates star leads Sekhukhune United exodus

Sekhukhune United have decided to part ways with nine of their players including former Orlando Pirates star Thabo Rakhale.



The dribbling wizard has been released just six months after joining the Premier Soccer League newbies from Marumo Gallants (previously known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) in July 2021.



Thabang Sibanyoni, Jabu Maluleke, Tumelo Matona, Blessing Sarupinda, Talent Chawapiwa, Sibusiso Hlubi, Ryan De Jongh and Nicholus Lukhubeni have also left the Babina Noko.



Rakhale made just seven appearances for Babina Noko under coach MacDonald Makhubedu and he has since been deemed surplus to requirements at the Johannesburg-based side.



The 31-year-old winger was constantly linked with Kaizer Chiefs two years ago, but Amakhosi reportedly could not sign him due to a Fifa transfer ban.



Nicknamed Jomo, Rakhale was again tipped to join Chiefs after the Soweto giants' transfer ban was lifted in July last year, but he ended up moving to newly-promoted Sekhukhune.



Article continues below

It remains to be seen whether Amakhosi will make a move for Jomo, who is now a free agent.



His former teammate, Lukhubeni has already found a new home as he has officially joined Maritzburg United, while Matona has been snapped up by National First Division outfit Jomo Cosmos on loan.



On the other hand, Sibanyoni and Maluleke have joined NFD clubs University of Pretoria and Venda Football Academy, respectively, as they look to revive their careers.